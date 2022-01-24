Reebok launches ActiveFit 1.0 budget smartwatch at Rs 4,499

Renowned sports gear brand Reebok has launched its first smartwatch in India, named the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0. It is available exclusively on Amazon in India and is priced at Rs. 4,499.

The smartwatch is expected to compete with other smartwatches like the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist and the Boat Watch Matrix.

The watch is already up for grabs on Amazon and claims to offer 15 days of battery life and several health-related features.

The smartwatch comes in four colour options: black, blue, navy, and red. The Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch has a circular face and comes with a 1.3-inch HD touchscreen. The laptop has a side button for navigation and silicone straps. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 can be paired with a smartphone to receive calls, text and social media notifications.

Users can control music playback and camera functions on a paired smartphone directly from the wearable. It has a water resistance rating of IP67, making it resistant to dust and water splashes.

In terms of battery, Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 comes packed with a battery that lasts up to 15 days within a single charge of 2 hours. Further, there is a stand-by time of up to 30 days.

It also comes with a blood oxygen monitor, a heart rate sensor with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, sleep monitoring, and sedentary reminders. There are 15 fitness tracking modes for sports and other fitness-related activities.