Refurbished phones: What is it, tips to keep in mind before buying one

According to a report coming from Counterpoint Research, the refurbished smartphone market grew by 15 per cent in 2021 when compared to 2020. The report suggests that the growth is due to the increased demand to own a 5G phone. 5G phones are comparatively more expensive than 4G models due to the inclusion of advanced technology. Hence, buying a refurbished 5G phone made more sense for consumers with budget constraints. This change in consumer behavior pushed companies to increase their inventory of phones that could be recycled as refurbished.

The report also notes that the secondary market for refurbished handsets allows users to access some of most phones at up to 60 per cent lower prices than their original prices.

What is a refurbished phone?

In simple words, a refurbished smartphone is primarily a used phone that has been returned to the manufacturer. The company then tests these devices and examines both internal and external conditions and remanufactures them into new looking devices. The latest report suggested that Apple was the most popular brand in the refurbished market, followed by Samsung.

Important tips to keep in mind before buying a refurbished phone

If you are also looking to buy a refurbished phone, here are a few important things that you must keep in mind.

Warranty

Just like brand new models, refurbished phones also come with a certain amount of warranty cover. It is very important as the phone had some sort of damage previously and a warranty is the only protection if any other issue pops out.

Check for network locks

Buyers must do a check of the network lock before purchasing a refurbished phone. They should definitely find out if the refurbished phone they wish to purchase functions with their SIM card. Buyers must ensure that the phone they purchase is compatible with Indian mobile networks.

Trusted source

Be it a new phone or a refurbished model, consumers should always ensure they buy electronic products from reputed sellers such as eBay, Amazon, among others. Refurbished devices also come with all the general paperwork including purchase bill, warranty. This paperwork helps buyers from purchasing a stolen or a misplaced phone.

Beware of stolen phones

The refurbished market includes fake devices and also stolen ones. To ensure you do not buy any of those models, always ask for the original invoice of the phone with all the required details including name, store, price, among others. Buyers should also ask for the original box of the phone. Lastly, check the IMEI number by dialing *#06#.

Fake phones

The refurbished market includes a number of fake phones as well. To ensure you are not purchasing a fake phone, always head over to the setting menu of the phone and check for specification details in order to examine the hardware. There are several apps, CPU-Z, that allow quick hardware checks of a phone.

Check return policy

Just like newer models, refurbished phones also come with a return policy. Do not buy a refurbished phone that doesn't offer a return policy. This is important because refurbished devices previously had some issues and there are chances that they may crop up again in the future.

