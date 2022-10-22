Reliance Jio 5G powered wifi services now live in India: Here is everything you need to know 

Reliance Jio has finally rolled out its JioTrue 5G-Powered wifi services in India. The telecom company announced that it is making the services available in high footfall areas such as educational institutions, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and more. Reliance had previously launched the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

The JioTrue 5G services started in the temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan. The company has said in a statement the Jio users can get this service without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period. Non-Jio users can try the service before they opt for the Jio True5G services.

Talking about rolling out services, Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer."

Ambani also stated that the company does not have 5G services to be limited to the privileged few or those in the big cities. It should be be available to every citizen, every home, and every business in India.

Reliance Jio also noted that JioTrue5G will expand across more cities, and Chennai is the latest city to be added to the Jio Welcome Offer. Invited Jio users in Chennai can access Unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps and experience JioTrue5G.