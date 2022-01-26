Reliance Jio 5G speed test details leaked, offering 8 times faster download speed than 4G

The 5G roll out is expected to take place in India by the end of this year. However, it will first be released in only 13 metro cities, as per the announcement made by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Reliance Jio has already made significant progress in this segment. The telecom operator recently announced that it has completed 5G coverage planning for 1,000 top cities across the country. The company is using its own indigenously developed 5G equipment and technology components for 5G trials. Now, the telecom operator's 5G speed test details have surfaced online ahead of the commercial roll out.

According to a screenshot shared by 91Mobiles, Reliance Jio's 5G network will offer customers eight times faster download speed and 15 times faster upload speed in comparison to 4G network. It shows that Jio was able to attain a download speed of 420Mbps and an upload speed of 412 Mbps. This is pretty fast. Users might be able to download a two-hour-long movie in less than one minute.

The test, which was conducted in Mumbai, also revealed Jio's 4G network speeds. It gives a download speed of 46.82Mbps and an upload speed of 25.31Mbps. This basically means that users will be able to enjoy faster speeds with 5G network. Though, one should note that this is a screenshot of one of the pilot tests, so the actual speed may vary when 5G becomes available for the public, similar to what happened with 4G.

DoT has already confirmed that the launch of 5G will take place in a few cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Ahmadabad, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, and Gandhinagar.

Besides, Reliance Jio recently confirmed that it is also doing trials on advanced use cases across Healthcare and Industrial Automation on its 5G network. The company also revealed it has partnered with WhatsApp to simply prepaid recharge experience for users. Other telecom operators like Airtel and Vi are also expected to roll out their respective 5G networks by the end of 2022.

The prices of the 5G are expected to be a little higher or similar to 4G. Charu Paliwal, a Counterpoint Research Analyst told India Today that 5G prices "are expected to be similar to 4G prices to attract more subscribers and encourage upgrades. However, operators will eventually add a premium once the network has wide coverage and established data speeds."

