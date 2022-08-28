Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone users can get free Disney+ Hotstar: How to avail of the offer

Cricket season is on and telecom companies are all set to give the best of offers on OTT streams to cater for the needs of cricket fans. Jio, Airtel and Vi are offering special prepaid plans which include unlimited calling and data benefits along with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the upcoming Asia cup.



The OTT platform mainly offers three plans in India: Premium Plan, Mobile Plan, and Super Plan. The Premium Plan costs Rs 1499 a year, the Mobile Plan costs Rs 499 a year and the Super Plan has a price of Rs 899 for a year.



Now, select recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi are offering Disney+ Hotstar Mobile or Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Let's check the full list of these Jio, Airtel and Vi plans.

Jio plans with free Disney+ Hotstar



Jio offers several plans that offer a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with a validity of 3 months to 1 year.

There are three Jio plans with a 3-months Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.



Rs 333: 28 days validity, 1.5GB daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio apps benefits.



Rs 419: 28 days validity, 3GB daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio apps benefits.



Rs 583: 56 days validity, 1.5GB daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio apps benefits.



There are three Jio plans with a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.



Rs 499: 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio apps benefits.



Rs 799: 56 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio apps benefits.



Rs 1066: 84 days plan validity with 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio apps benefits and an additional 5GB of data to keep your live streaming on even if you exhaust your daily data limit.



Jio offers 2 prepaid packs with a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.



Rs 1499: 84 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio apps benefits.



Rs 4199: Annual plan 3GB data per day free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio apps benefits.

Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions come with subscription validity of 3 months to 1 year on select plans.



Rs 399: 28 days validity, 2.5GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.



Rs 839: 84 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.



Rs 499: 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.



Rs 599: 28 days validity, 3GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.



Rs 3359: Annual plan with 2.5 GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.

Vi plans with free Disney+ Hotstar



Vi offers two plans with a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.



Rs 499: 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.



Rs 601: Rs 28 days validity, 3GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.