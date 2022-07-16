Reliance Jio announces HP Smart SIM Laptop with free 100GB data

Reliance Jio has announced a new HP Smart SIM Laptop with free data of 100GB. The HP Smart SIM Life it is a first of its kind smart LTE laptop offer that lets users to enjoy the benefits of Jio Digital Life with 100GB of data that is complimentary with eligible HP Smart SIM. In other words, if you purchase a Smart LTE laptop from HP, you will be edible to get 100GB of free data.

Notably, users would require a Jio HP Smart SIM to avail this offer.

The free 100GB data offer is applicable for new customers of select HP laptops. So if you want to get 100 GB of free, you cannot just randomly pick any laptop. You will have to pick only HP eligible laptops get 100 GB data for 365 days (worth of Rs.1500) at no extra cost on subscribing to a new Jio SIM with a new eligible HP LTE laptop. Currently, there are two eligible models that users can buy such as HP 14ef1003tu and HP 14ef1002tu.

When you purchase an eligible device, you can get a new Jio SIM at no additional cost, that brings 100 GB free data for 1-year worth 1500. Once the 100 GB data is over, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps till the remaining validity period. Users can recharge with available data packs / plans from MyJio or Jio.com for additional high speed 4G data and continue enjoying high speeds.

Here is how you can get the offer during offline purchases.

—You can head to the nearest Reliance Digital store to purchase a new HP Smart Sim Laptop

— Please ask the Reliance Digital store executive to activate a new Jio SIM on HP Smart LTE 100 GB data offer (FRC 505 offer name)

—Give your POI and POA details for documentation

— Upon successful activation, insert the SIM into the HP Smart Sim Laptop.

—Enjoy high speed internet on the go For Online Purchases

—Purchase a new HP Smart Sim Laptop online at reliancedigital.in or JioMart.com

—Once the laptop is delivered, visit the nearest reliance digital store with the purchase invoice and laptop within 7 days of purchase.

—Ask the store executive to activate new Jio connection on HP Smart Sim Laptop 100 GB data offer (FRC 505)

—Give your POI and POA details for documentation

—Upon successful activation insert the SIM in the HP Smart Sim Laptop.

—Enjoy high speed internet on the go

