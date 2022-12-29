scorecardresearch
News
TECHNOLOGY
Reliance Jio's services down for second day in a row, users vent out on Twitter

Feedback

Reliance Jio's services down for second day in a row, users vent out on Twitter

Close to 300 users reported issues on Downdetector on Thursday within five minutes of the services being hit.

According to Downdetector, services hit in cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. According to Downdetector, services hit in cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

A day after users reported issues with telecom operator Jio, the services were affected once again on Thursday afternoon.

According to Downdetector, services were hit in cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru from where about 63 per cent of users reported issues with accessing the internet on their phones.

It was on Wednesday when the telecom operator's services were affected for nearly four hours across India along with its broadband vertical Jio Fiber.

Close to 300 users reported issues on Downdetector on Thursday within five minutes of the services being hit.

Users took to Twitter to express their disappointment and bring issues to telecom operator's notice as #Jiodown trended for the second consecutive day.

(This is a developing story)

 

Published on: Dec 29, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
Posted by: Rachna Manojkumar Dhanrajani, Dec 29, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS