Reliance Jio's services down for second day in a row, users vent out on Twitter

A day after users reported issues with telecom operator Jio, the services were affected once again on Thursday afternoon.

According to Downdetector, services were hit in cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru from where about 63 per cent of users reported issues with accessing the internet on their phones.

It was on Wednesday when the telecom operator's services were affected for nearly four hours across India along with its broadband vertical Jio Fiber.

Close to 300 users reported issues on Downdetector on Thursday within five minutes of the services being hit.

Users took to Twitter to express their disappointment and bring issues to telecom operator's notice as #Jiodown trended for the second consecutive day.

#Jiodown jio is down again — Vishwesh Jha (@vishweshjha) December 29, 2022

@jiofibre #Jiodown again started facing issue with your fibre & as usual your my jio app will also not work to run diagnostics even using mobile data why even you provided that. Your customer care is not reachable. Get this resolved asap.#jio_network_down @JioCare @reliancejio — Ankur Bhatnagar (@ankurbhat) December 29, 2022

(This is a developing story)