Reliance Jio is offering Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer on all its JioPhone prepaid plans

Reliance Jio is offering unmissable offer prepaid plans exclusively for JioPhone users. Reliance is offering Buy 1 Get 1 Free on all the JioPhone plans. This means that if you are a JioPhone user, you will get double benefits on all the plans. Reliance has said that to enhance affordability, for every JioPhone plan recharged by JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free.

The offer has been on for quite some time and is only applicable to the JioPhone recharges. Please don't complain if you buy a normal prepaid plan and expect the value to double. Jio is offering Buy 1, Get 1 One Free offer on six of its prepaid plans. For instance, if you with Rs 75 plan, will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free. The free plan would also include the benefits of the prepaid plan.

So here are some of the plans you can recharge your phone with

— The buy one offer is applicable on the recharge plans costing Rs 39, Rs 69, Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185.

— Rs 39 recharge plan offer unlimited voice calling, 100mb data per day and comes with a validity of 14 days. The plan does not include free SMSes. If you buy this plan now, you will get 200mb data per dat because of the buy one get one offer.

—Rs 69 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 0.5 Gb data per day and comes with a validity of 14 days. The plan does not include free SMSes. If you buy this plan now, you will get 1 gb data per dat because of the buy one, get one offer.

— Rs 75 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling 3GB data and comes with a validity of 28 days. With the buy one, get one offer, you will get 6GB of data.

— Rs 125 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 0.5 data per day and a validity of 28 days. If you buy the plan, you will get 1GB of data per day because of the buy one, get one plan.

— Rs 155 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1Gb data per day and comes with a validity of 28 days. If you buy the plan, you will 2Gb data per day because of the buy one, get one offer.

— Rs 185 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2Gb data per day and comes with a validity of 28 days. If you buy the plan, you will 4Gb data per day because of the buy one, get one offer.