Reliance Jio issues a stern warning for cyber fraud, here's how to avoid online scams

A few days back, Reliance Jio issued a stern warning to its customers about cyber fraud. The telecom operator had sent an email to its customers warning about e-KYC (Know Your Customer) scams. This is not new, and several banks like SBI have also alerted users against increasing cases of KYC deceit. In the past, Airtel and Vi (previously Vodafone) have also warned about the same, but it seems that a lot of users are still getting duped by fraudsters in the name of KYC verification as Reliance Jio has sent a special email to its customers, saying that these cyber fraud cases are rising and people should stay alert.

The telecom operator says that the imposters portray themselves as Jio representatives and request details related to your Aadhaar card, bank accounts and OTP on the pretext of pending e-KYC. The fraudsters usually emphasize that if the customer does not submit the documents to complete the eKYC, Jio services will get impacted, which is not true. It should be noted that e-KYC is mostly required to activate your SIM when you buy it.

A customer is also sometimes asked to install a third-party app that allows imposters to take remote access to the customer's phone and the bank accounts associated with the device. Reliance Jio says that it never asks anyone to install any other app, and one will find everything on its official MyJio app. Here's a quick look at how you can stay safe and avoid online scams or frauds.

How to avoid online scams or fraud?

First of all, users are advised to avoid SMS messages that promise to offer great offers or deals. One should avoid clicking on any link or image sent by callers (or any unknown person) as they may lead you to a fake site that have been created to swindle your hard-earned money.

People should avoid enticing cashback offers on emails or SMS and be cautious of those that sound too good to be true. One should not respond to unsolicited calls from Jio, Airtel and Vi imposters. The same is advisable for bank calls as well. People also sometimes get an e-KYC SMS that asks them to call back on numbers, which should again be avoided.

Many users get calls that warn customers about mobile services getting suspended. Well, this will only happen when you haven't used the SIM and recharged it for months. If this isn't the case, then you will never get these calls. Additionally, the official app of every telecom company will always display suspension details in the app.

Users should also avoid sharing sensitive details like OTP, as this is something used by banks as well as apps to provide you access to your account. For example, last year in August, it was reported that a fraudster signed up on WhatsApp using the victim's number and then convinced the same person into giving the OTP. After this, the hacker was able to access the victim's WhatsApp account and locked it by enabling two-factor authentication. The account was then used to send a malware link, and the hacker could also ask for money.

The best practice to avoid online scams is to create unique passwords or PINs for your apps and online accounts and refresh them at regular intervals. A lot of fraud also happens due to QR codes. People sometimes scan an unknown QR code on WhatsApp and end up paying the fraudster. Make sure that you are paying a trustworthy person using a QR code.

Reliance Jio says that customers should never share their 20-digit SIM number and avoid downloading remote access apps sent by fraudsters. One should keep a regular check on their bank statement and report any irregularities to their bank immediately.

Also Read | Expect in 2022: More powerful Mac computers powered by M2 chipset, a redesigned Mac Pro

Also Read | How to remotely control or access any Android phone or laptop