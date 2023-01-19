Reliance Jio launched 2 new plans with 2.5GB data per day and unlimited calls

Reliance Jio has silently launched two new prepaid plans. These plans are priced at Rs 899 and Rs 349. Both the Jio plans are available on MyJio app, Jio website, and other notable platforms. The newly launched Jio plans offer validity of up to 90 days, unlimited calls, 2.5GB daily data and more. Let's check out the benefits that these Jio plans offer.

The newly launched Reliance Jio Rs 349 plan offers 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to all networks and all of it for a validity of 30 days. This means, the plan offers a total data benefit of 75GB for the validity period. The Jio Rs 349 plan offers 100 SMS per day and access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Additionally, the telecom operator is offering 5G data as a part of the Welcome Offer.

Now, coming to the second newly launched plan worth Rs 899. This newly prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 2.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 90 days. This means the plan offers a data benefit of 225GB. The prepaid plan also offers access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Similar to the cheaper Rs 349 plan, the telecom operator is offering 5G data as a part of the Welcome Offer with the Rs 899 plan.

Reliance Jio has already rolled out its Jio 5G service in more than 100 cities across the country and said that its 5G service will reach all across India by end of this year. List of cities Jio 5G is currently available:

October 4, 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

October 22, 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

November 10, 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

November 11, 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

November 23, 2022: Pune

November 25, 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

December 14, 2022: Ujjain temples

December 20, 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

December 26, 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

December 28, 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

December 29, 2022: Bhopal, Indore

January 5, 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

January 6, 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri

January 7, 2023: Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

January 7, 2023: Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar.

January 15, 2023: Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary, Rourkela, Brahmapur, Kollam, Eluru and Amravati.

It should be noted that the list could miss out on some cities, so you can recheck for those cities on the official Jio website.