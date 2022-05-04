Reliance Jio launches 4 new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio has launched new prepaid recharge plans that offer at least three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The telecom operator has introduced new plans to let customers watch the IPL matches for free. With the new prepaid packs, one won't be required to separately buy Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch all the cricket matches. Here's everything you need to know about the new recharge plans from Jio.

Jio launches 4 prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio has announced four prepaid plans that offer almost same benefits and the main difference lies in the validity period. The new Rs 333 plan includes unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB daily data. Once the provided data gets exhausted, users will get 64Kbps speed. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

If your budget is a little lower, then you can buy the Rs 151 prepaid recharge plan. It offers a total of 8GB of data. Customers don't get voice calls with this plan. This one doesn't come with a validity period and it will remain valid according to your existing prepaid plan. The third plan that Jio has launched is Rs 583. It includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB of data per day. It will remain valid for 56 days once you buy it.

Lastly, there is also a new Rs 783 prepaid Jio pack that offers the same benefits and the difference is only in terms of validity. It comes with a validity period of 84 days. The telecom operator says that Jio users who will be claiming their three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription will be required to continuously be on an active plan.

How to activate Disney+ Hotstar subscription?

You first need to recharge with any of the Jio prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Post recharge, you will have to sign-in to the Disney+ Hotstar app with the same Jio mobile number on which eligible recharge or data add-on has been made. After this, you need to enter the OTP sent to your Jio number to complete the sign-in process. After this, you will be able to stream content on the app.