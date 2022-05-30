Reliance Jio launches Game Controller in India: Check out price and features

Reliance Jio has quietly launched a Game Controller in India. The product is listed on the official website of Jio, which says that this gaming controller can offer users up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. This is the first such product from the telecom operator. The company earlier used to sell only feature phones and last year, Jio announced its first smartphone. Now, it has added a new product to its portfolio.

The official website of Jio says that the new Game Controller is compatible with all Android tablets, Android TV, and other devices. But, users will get the best experience with Jio's set-top box. This doesn't offer access to cable TV channels that a user gets with Tata Play's (previously Tata Sky) smart set-top box. This set-top box only allows a customer to watch content on OTT platforms and there is also a JioTV+ app that shows some of the live TV shows and other videos.

Coming back to the Jio Game Controller, it comes with features like Bluetooth v4.1 technology for a low latency connection. It offers a wireless range of up to 10 meters. As mentioned above, Jio claims that users will get a total of 8 hours of battery life. It features a rechargeable battery.

The device has a 20-button layout that includes two pressure-point triggers and an 8-direction arrow button. The new gaming controller from Jio also offers two joysticks. The official website says that the controller has two vibration feedback motors and supports haptic control.

As for the pricing, the new Jio Game Controller will cost users Rs 3,499. The official website further shows that the device comes only in a single Matte black finish. One can also opt for EMI option that is visible on the Jio.com website. It is currently not listed on Amazon and Flipkart, but the Jio Game Controller listing is already live on the official website. So, interested buyers will have to place an order via the official Jio site.