Reliance Jio launches two new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription

Reliance Jio has launched two new prepaid plans that offer a free Premium Disney+ Hotstar subscription, which is worth Rs 1,499. The telecom operator is now offering Rs 4,199 and Rs 1,499 prepaid plans with long term validity and unlimited benefits. Here's everything you need to know about them.

The new Rs 1,499 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice call benefits and 100 SMS per day. The plan will remain valid for 84 days once you buy it. Customers also get complimentary access to Jio apps, such as JioTV and JioCinema.

The Rs 4,199 prepaid Jio plan sounds a little expensive, but this is an annual plan. It includes 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls benefits and 100 SMS per day, apart from a complimentary 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. It comes with a validity period of 365 days. You also get access to Jio apps, similar to all the other Jio prepaid plans.

Jio recharge: How to activate Disney+ Hotstar subscription?

Once you buy the Rs 1,499 or Rs 4,199 prepaid plans from Jio, you will get a Disney+ Hotstar Premium coupon code in the MyJio account. Users can then use this coupon code to avail one year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership.

To activate one year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, all you need to do is visit "hotstar.com/in/subscribe/promo" website. You will then be required to sign in with your Jio number, and enter the OTP that you will receive on your smartphone. After this, just enter the unique coupon code and then you are all set.