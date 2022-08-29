Reliance Jio now lets JioMart users shop groceries directly from WhatsApp

At the annual general meeting (AGM) 2022, Reliance Jio chief Mukesh Ambani announced Jio 5G services, Jio Phone 5G, and a lot more. The company also announced the launch of the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat.

The service will allow users to seamlessly browse through JioMart's entire grocery catalog, add items to the cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase, all without leaving the WhatsApp chat. To use the service, users can simply send a 'Hi' to the JioMart number on WhatsApp.

Commenting on the launch of the Jio and Meta partnership, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta said, "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."

"Our vision is to propel India as the world's leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians," Ambani said.

Ambani also announced Jio 5G services at the event today. The company said that Jio 5G services will launch first for 4 cities including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. All other areas will get Jio 5G services by December 2023.