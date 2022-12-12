Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus to test standalone 5G tech in India

OnePlus and Reliance Jio are working together to bring Jio 5G standalone (SA) tech to OnePlus smartphones. In a press release, the company says that users with the OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 8 Series as well as the Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite can now test Jio's 5G SA connectivity if they are living in the eligible circles, for free. OnePlus will also host a OnePlus anniversary sale between December 13 and 18, where customers can enjoy cashback benefits worth up to Rs 10,800. The first 1000 beneficiaries will additionally receive a complimentary Red Cable Care plan worth Rs 1499 and a Jio Saavn Pro plan worth Rs 399.

Currently, Reliance Jio is rolling out 5G SA in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Nathdwara. The company says its "True 5G" is also available in all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat. For reference, the 5G network is broadly deployed in two modes: standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA). The NSA network is built on existing infrastructure, in this case, an existing 4G tower, to offer higher internet speeds. The SA network is built on new infrastructure and offers ultra-low latency and faster speeds.

As mentioned, Reliance Jio users in eligible circles can test 5G on their smartphones for free. To enrol, users have to ensure they are on a "valid active prepaid (plan of Rs 239 or higher) or postpaid plan." Normally, users should automatically spot 5G if it is available in the area. Otherwise, open the My Jio app to look for the Welcome offer at the top of the app. If it is yet to be available, users will see a prompt, "On success, you will receive the invite to Jio Welcome Offer."

Apple iPhones are yet to receive an update to unlock Airtel and Jio 5G support.