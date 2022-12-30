Reliance Jio plans that offer 5G data access: check out the full list of plans

Reliance Jio is deploying its standalone 5G network across India at a rapid pace. Within the launch of 5G in India in October, 2022, the telecom giant has already rolled out 5G across 57 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai and 33-districts of Gujarat. People living in these cities will get 5G on an invitational basis with the 5G Welcome offer. Notably, 5G might not be available in every area of these cities as it is being deployed in phases and the network is also not yet stable. People have also raised complaints about network issues.

What is Jio 5G welcome offer

Dubbed as Jio True 5G, the telecom is offering 5G connectivity to users who have a 5G smartphone with the latest system support. The users will receive the Jio 5G welcome offer once the network is available. Under the offer, users get unlimited 5G data along with the existing entitlements clubbed with their active recharge plan.

How to avail Jio 5G Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio earlier announced that it will not offer 5G to everyone immediately. Instead, the telco will send invites to join 5G and Jio 5G Welcome Offer to random users. Users can check for 5G invites on My Jio app. However, if you get Jio 5G on your smartphone, Jio will send you a notification SMS and a message from WhatsApp too.

Make sure you have enabled Jio 5G in your network settings and have an active Jio plan of Rs 239 or more. Additionally, make sure that you are living or present in a 5G coverage area.

Jio plans to access 5G data

Here we are listing all Jio plans above Rs 239 that offer 5G data access. These prepaid plans offer unlimited calling, SMS and daily data benefits.

Jio 2.5GB daily data plans

Rs 2999 plan with 365 days validity

Rs 2023 plan with 252 days validity

Jio 3GB daily data plans

Rs 1199 plan with 84 days validity

Rs 419 plan with 28 days validity

Jio 2GB daily data plans

Rs 2879 plan with 365 days validity

Rs 719 plan with 84 days validity

Rs 533 plan with 56 days validity

Rs 299 plan with 28 days validity

Rs 249 plan with 23 days validity

Jio 1.5GB daily data plans

Rs 2545 plan with 336 days validity

Rs 666 plan with 84 days validity

Rs 479 plan with 56 days validity

Rs 259 with 1 calendar month validity

Rs 239 with 28 days validity

Jio 5G: List of eligible cities

Meanwhile Jio 5G is now available in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi and 33-districts of Gujarat. The telecom is planning to roll out 5G PAN India by the end of 2023.



