Reliance Jio quietly discontinued over 12 prepaid recharge plans with OTT benefit

It seems that Reliance Jio quitely removed some of the prepaid plans from its portfolio. Most of the Jio recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription have disappeared from the telecom company's official website or app. Currently, there are only two plans that come with access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Here's everything you need to know.

List of prepaid plans that Jio discontinued

-Rs 151 Disney+ Hotstar data add-on pack

-Rs 555 add-on recharge plan

-Rs 659 add-on plan

-Jio Rs 333 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

-Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan

-Jio Rs 583 plan

-Jio Rs 601 plan

-Jio Rs 783 plan

-Jio Rs 799 plan

-Jio Rs 1066 plan

-Rs 2999 plan

-Rs 3119 plan

Jio prepaid plans available with Disney+ Hotstar

The Rs 1,499 prepaid plan is still listed on Jio's website. It comes with Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 2GB of daily data, as well as unlimited voice call benefit. It even includes 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity period of 84 days.

The other plan that comes with Disney+ Hotstar subscription is Rs 4,199 recharge pack. It offers unlimited voice calls to all the networks, and 3GB of day on a daily basis. Apart from this, people are also getting 100 SMS per day. The plan will remain valid for 365 days, which basically means one year.

Both the plans ship with one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. It is currently unknown why the company has discontinued the other prepaid plans. But, it is expected to launch some of the new plans very soon, considering there might be a lot of people who used to recharge with the above-mentioned prepaid packs, and now, they will have to switch to other plans.