Reliance Jio Rs 749 vs Jio Rs 799 plans compared: which one offers more benefits?

Reliance Jio is offering several prepaid plans specially curated to fulfill select requirements of its users. While some users select plans for more data benefits, some get intrigued about the additional benefits of OTT and other services. Two such prepaid plans from Jio which are almost close in the price range, offer different services as per the desired requirements.

Jio prepaid plans of Rs 783 and Rs 799 come with unlimited calling, data benefits and OTT perks. But these two packs are different from each other in terms of validity, pricing and other benefits. So, if you are confused between these two plans and want to select one of them as per your requirements, then read on.

Here are all the details of Reliance Jio prepaid plans worth Rs 749 and Rs 799.

Reliance Jio Rs 783 prepaid plan Details

The Rs 783 prepaid plan offers 126 GB of data with a 1.5GB daily data limit. It also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and Jio app benefits. Additionally, the plan also offers a free 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Users can avail of all these benefits with the pack validity of 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 799 prepaid plan Details

Another prepaid plan by Jio priced at Rs 799 offers 112GB of data with a 2GB daily data limit. It further offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Users also get a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. All the benefits of this pack are clubbed with a validity of 56 days.

Jio Rs 749 vs Jio Rs 799: Which is better?

If you are looking for a long-term plan and with an OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile then you can opt for an Rs 783 plan. But if you want an extra daily data limit for unlimited surfing and binge watch, a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar while compromising the validity period then you can recharge with the Rs 799 plan. While one plan has clubbed average daily data usage and limited period subscription, the other one is targeting OTT lovers who want non-stop streaming with unlimited internet.