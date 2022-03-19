Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea (Vi): Best prepaid plans under Rs 1,000

Telecom operators have learned over time that only voice calls or free SMSes are not enough. The modern subscribers want more which is why the recharge plans today offer voice calls along with unlimited data, SMS, and also access to select apps. With each telecom trying to beat the other in this race, the number of recharge plans only keeps increasing which can be confusing for general users.

While different users have different parameters for selecting a recharge plan, we will here discuss top recharge plans that come under Rs 1000. Whether you are a Jio user, Airtel, or a Vodafone-idea user, it may happen that you do not know all the recharge plans and are unknowingly paying extra for a plan that offers the same benefits at a cheaper cost. You may also feel like the other telecom operator offers a better pack than yours. To end all these confusions and give you a better idea of which plan you should pick and if at all you need to change your operator, here is a concise list of top recharge plans under Rs 1000 offered by the leading telcos Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Reliance Jio recharge plans under Rs 1,000

Jio plans can be slightly confusing. Go to the company's MyJio app and you may mistakenly end up paying for a plan that just offers data and no voice calls. There are too many plans shown in the app and it can leave you confused. If you are a Jio prepaid user and don't want to spend more than Rs 1000 on a recharge plan then these are your best options. Jio's Rs 719 plan comes with 84 days validity and offers 2GB of data per day. You get 168GB of data in total. The voice calling is unlimited and there's 100SMS per day. You also get access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and more. Next, a great plan from Jio comes at Rs 479. In this Jio offers 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS a day, and Jio app access for 56 days. You get total data of 84GB.

Airtel recharge plans under Rs 1,000

Airtel offers a 30 days trial for Amazon Prime video subscription with its select recharge plans. The company has an Rs 839 plan that offers 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, free Amazon Prime video trial for a month, free hellotunes, and Wynk music app subscription for 84 days. Airtel's next good plan that we suggest you can go for is Rs 719, which offers 1.5GB of data a day, unlimited calling, a free one-month Prime video trial, and 100 SMS a day.

Vodafone-idea (Vi) recharge plans under Rs 1,000

Vi also has a range of options and choosing one can be tough. The plans that we suggest are money-worth are Rs 699 plan and Rs 539 plan. The telco at Rs 699 offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 3GB of data per day with a validity of 56 days. The pack includes other benefits such as Weekend Data Rollover, up to 2GB of data backup per month, Binge All Night Data, Vi Movies, and TV. The Rs 539 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS a day, and 2GB of data a day.

Note: The prices of these plans may vary depending on your circle.