Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Prepaid plans offering data benefits under Rs 200

Are you tight on budget and want a prepaid plan with data benefits and unlimited calling? Or do you usually use WIFI to surf the net and want a minimal plan to use data on the phone while traveling or for emergencies? Well, Jio, Airtel and Vi are offering select prepaid plans under Rs 200 with unlimited data and calling.

Jio, Airtel and Vi are offering select prepaid plans for just under Rs 200 giving daily data benefits, unlimited calling, SMS and more. So if you are looking for a short-term plan and want a pocket-friendly recharge, here is the list of prepaid plans under Rs 200.

Jio Prepaid Plans under Rs 200

Rs 149 Plan: This plan offers 1GB daily data limit with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for validity of 20 days.

Rs 179 Plan: The plan offers 1GB daily data limit with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for validity of 24 days.

Rs 209 Plan: The plan offers 1GB daily data limit with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for validity of 28 days.



Airtel Prepaid Plans under Rs 200

Rs 155 Plan: The plan offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 1GB data with validity of 24 Days and additional benefits of hellotunes and free subscription to Wynk Music.

Rs 179 Plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2GB data with validity of 24 Days and additional benefits of hellotunes and free subscription to Wynk Music.

Rs 209 Plan: The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day SMS, 1GB daily data with validity of 21 Days and additional benefits of hellotunes and free subscription to Wynk Music.

Rs 239 Plan: This plan is a bit more expensive than Rs 200 but offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day SMS, 1.5GB daily data with validity of 28 Days. Additional benefits include free hello tunes and free subscription to Wynk Music.

Vi Prepaid Plans under Rs 200

Rs 179 Plan: The plan offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2GB data with validity of 28 Days and additional benefits of Vi movies and Tv.

Rs 195 Plan: The plan offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2GB data with validity of 1 Month and additional benefits of Vi movies and Tv.

