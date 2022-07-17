Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Top prepaid plans offering 3GB data per day compared

Do you love browsing movies and websites on smartphones but don't have a good wifi connection? You should check out some of the prepaid plans that offer more than 2GB data per day. Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Airtel have prepaid plans that offer up to 3GB data per day. Vodafone recently brought back a plan that offers 4GB data per day along with other benefits such as free subscription to streaming apps and more.

So let us have a look at the Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Airtel prepaid plans that offer upto 3GB data per day.

Vodafone Idea

—Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 359 prepaid plan that offers up to 3GB data per day. The prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days, a Binge all night feature, weekend data rollover, 100 sms per day and up to a 2GB of backup data every month, at no extra cost.

— Then there is another plan costing Rs 901, which offers slightly more validity than others. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 70 days. The plan comes with binge all night feature, weekend data rollover, 100 sms per day and up to 2GB of backup data every month, at no extra cost. Additionally, subscribers also get 1 year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile & enjoy online streaming of exclusive TV shows, serials, live sports, dubbed Hollywood movies.

Airtel

Airtel is also offering a 3GB data per day plan at Rs 599.The plan includes subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Mobile Edition which remains valid for 30 days. The official website of Airtel says that the plan also includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 3GB of data on a daily basis and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. You also get an Apollo subscription for 3 months, a free online course at Shaw Academy, and more. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio

— Jio offers Rs 419 prepaid recharge plan that comes with unlimited benefits. With this plan, subscribers get 3GB of daily data as well as unlimited calls to any network. So, one is getting a total of 84GB of data. The plan includes 100 SMS per day and will remain valid for 28 days once you buy it. It even includes access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema and more.

— Jio also offers three other plans offering 3GB data per day, costing Rs 601, 1199 and Rs 4199.

