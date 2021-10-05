Remembering Steve Jobs: Apple pays tribute with a specially designed homepage, Tim Cook shares video

Apple is commemorating the tenth anniversary of Steve Jobs' passing with a specially designed homepage on Apple.com. The homepage shows snippets from the Apple co-founder's time at Apple and a dedicated video of the highlights of his life, including the launch of the iPod and the iPhone for the first time.

The biggest technology giant in the world, Apple has had a rich legacy of innovations which were all majorly spearheaded by Steve Jobs. Together with Steve Wozniak, Jobs founded Apple in 1976 and came out with the Apple I as the company's first-ever product. Since then, a series of gadgets by the company has taken the world by storm time and again. Steve Jobs had an irreplaceable role in this journey, and anyone who has been acquainted with Apple knows it.

Commemorating the tenth year of the genius' passing, Apple has now come up with a video that showcases his journey. The video plays a famous speech by Jobs that urged everyone to follow their passion and build their own future. Running along the soundtrack are various clips from the past that show Jobs' time at Apple. Some of these include the launch of the first Apple Macintosh computer, the time when Jobs was made the CEO of the company and the turning point in the history of Apple - the launch of the Apple iPhone.

Other than the video, the website also features a special statement from the Jobs family. A snippet from the statement reads:

"Each of us has found his or her own path to consolation, but we have come together in a beautiful place of love for Steve and for what he taught us.

For all of Steve's gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured. He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner's mind."

Steve Jobs is easily one of the most popular technology icons there ever have been, and his stint at Apple will always be a glorious reminder of that. With a success story full of ups and downs and the determination to keep on his pursuit of excellence and innovation, Steve Jobs will be celebrated "today and always," as rightly put by the current Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet.