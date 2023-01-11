Renders of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G leak, India launch expected soon

Samsung just announced its Unpacked 2023 event date, which is when the brand will unveil its next-generation flagship devices. During the Unpacked event on February 1, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to unveil three phones in the Galaxy S23 series. These models are tipped to be – the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Meanwhile, Samsung is also working on two new affordable smartphones under its Galaxy A series.

Rumours and leaks suggest that Samsung is working on two smartphones dubbed the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G. The company hasn't officially revealed details about these phones but the latest leak shows the design and also some of the key features.

Popular tipster Evan Blass or @evleaks has posted renders of the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G ahead of the tipped official launch. Notably, the leaked renders only show the front design and not the rear panel. The renders show the alleged Galaxy A34 5G with an Infinity-U display notch, while the Galaxy A54 5G is seen with an Infinity-O cutout. Both phones appear with slim bezels on all sides. No further details about the phone have been leaked.

While the company is yet to reveal official details about the upcoming Samsung phones, some of the past leaks suggest that the Galaxy A54 5G will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120hz screen refresh rate. The Galaxy A34 5G, on the other hand, is expected to come packed with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Leaks and rumours also suggest that the Galaxy A54 5G will pack a 32-megapixel camera while the Galaxy A34 5G will feature a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung has teased the launch of a new Galaxy A series phone on its official India website. The teaser shows that the upcoming smartphone will go official on January 18. While the company hasn't officially confirmed the product name, it is likely to be the Galaxy A54. Now if the company unveils the Galaxy A54 5G smartphone, we believe the low-end Galaxy A34 5G should also tag along.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to host the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. During the event, the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series, which is tipped to include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.