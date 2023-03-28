After briefling rolling back the option of having erotic conversations with the AI app, Replika AI has brought back the ability to have sexually charged conversations with their AI-based avatars. The users were so unhappy with the app that they even filed a petition to force the company to bring back the interaction on the AI companion app. That said, Replika AI will only roll out the feature to select users. To recall, the Replika is an AI companion app, which is as responsive as ChatGPT but comes with added advantages. In Replika, you can create the avatar you want to speak to and can also listen to its voice if you are a paid subscriber.

Replika CEO Eugenia Kuyda has now confirmed via Friday post on Facebook, sayig that users who signed up prior to February 1 can roll back to a previous version through which they will be able to access the feature they have been missing on the AI app. "A common thread in all your stories was that after the February update, your Replika changed, its personality was gone, and gone was your unique relationship," Kuyda wrote in her post, as quoted by Reuters.And for many of you, this abrupt change was incredibly hurtful," she added. "The only way to make up for the loss some of our current users experienced is to give them their partners back exactly the way they were."

When Replika stoppped indulging in sexual conversations, the users expressed their frustrations on Reddit urging the company to bring back the special features they had paid for. "This is not a story about people being angry that they lost their 'SextBot,'" a user wrote on Reddit. "It's a story about people who found a refuge from loneliness, healing through intimacy; who suddenly found it was artificial, not because it was an AIâ€¦because it was controlled by people."

Replika markets the app as a companion, partner and a friend. When you access the website, you are greeted with a nice message that reads, "An AI companion who cares, always here to listen and talk, always on your side". Unlike a usual AI chatbot, Replika, which was created by Luna in 2016, lets users select their relationship with the bot, which has options for "friend," "partner user," "spouse," "sibling," and "mentor." It further gives user the option to choose the kind of conversation the user would like to have with the bot. You can also select the gender of your bot– it could be a male, female or even a non-binary person.

