Report hints Elon Musk may not pay Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde severance after firing them from Twitter

Elon Musk recently fired top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal and legal chief Vijaya Gadde after formally taking over the company. While Twitter's filing with the US SEC shows that Musk would be liable to pay over $100 million to fired leaders as a part of their exit deal, it appears that the new owner has found a way to avoid paying severance and other awards. According to a new report, Musk terminated top Twitter executives, including Agrawal and Gadde, "for cause" in an apparent effort to avoid severance pay and unvested stock awards. If true, the 51-year-old billionaire may soon be facing another legal matter from fired executives over their severance pay.

The information comes from The Information, and in a separate tweet, LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield weighed in on the subject. In a tweet, Greenfield said, "Elon Musk fired top Twitter execs 'for cause,' preventing their unvested stock from vesting as part of a change of control. The report highlights that Musk fired top Twitter leaders before November 1 to avoid paying them their share of unvested stocks and severance.

Interestingly, Musk has denied a report claiming that he would fire more Twitter workers before November 1 to avoid paying the stock grants to fired employees. At the same time, he tweeted about the messy work structure within Twitter, indicating that he might be restructuring teams soon. As a part of the restructuring process, some Twitter employees may lose their jobs.

Recently, we reported on Twitter's old filing with the SEC that shows Agrawal is entitled to receive approximately $67 million (roughly Rs 552 crore). This figure includes direct stock worth approximately $6.9 million plus base pay of $1 million (as severance) plus unvested shares worth $59 million. Gadde, on the other hand, is eligible to receive $54.7 million (roughly Rs 450 crore), and this figure includes direct shares worth roughly $33.7 million plus base pay of $0.6 million plus unvested shares worth $20 million.

If Musk denies severance and other stock awards to fired leaders, he might end up facing another legal matter.

It would somewhat be similar to what happened in the last few months when Musk went back on his agreement to buy Twitter and the company management then dragged him to court. As the trial neared, Musk changed his mind again and told the court that he would buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion. In this case, he might end up paying the same amount as suggested by the SEC filing. Or both parties could negotiate and bring the amount down to a friendlier figure.