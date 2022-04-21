Richest man on earth, Elon Musk doesn't own house, sleeps at friend's place

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for his cheeky humour on Twitter. Half of the things he says on Twitter should be taken with a grain of salt, unless it is about taking over a company like Twitter. Recently, during a TedTalk event, Musk made big revelations about his lifestyle. He reveals that he does not own a house and sleeps in a friend's spare bedroom. For the record, Musk is a billionaire and one of the richest men on earth, yet he says that he does not own a house.

"I don't even own a place right now, I'm literally staying at friends' places. If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms," Musk said in the interview. Now, if you look at the net worth of the Tesla honcho, it is approximately $269.5 billion, as per Forbes. Not just that, Musk further added that he does not go on vacations, and doesn't own a yacht. While he may not own a yacht, he does have a private plane. Remember, the one that was being stalked by one of his ardent fans?

Musk did not deny that he owns a plane nor did he deny that his private consumption is high. "If I don't use the plane, then I have fewer hours to work," he added.Back in June 2021, Musk had said in an interview that his private residence is a rented one. He revealed that he had a rental from SpaceX, worth $50,000. The residence is located near the company's Texas location. In the same tweet, Musk also admitted owning an "events house" in the Bay Area.

In 2020, Musk tweeted saying that he will sell almost all physical possessions and will own no house.

This comes as a shocker because Musk had recently offered to buy Twitter completely and was even ready to pay $54.20 per share, all in cash. In the TedX interview, he said that he does not want to make money by acquiring Twitter. "This is not a way to sort of make money. My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important," he said.



