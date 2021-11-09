Robinhood hacked, details of 7 million investors stolen

Robinhood, the trading platform on Monday, said that the personal information for more than 7 million customers was accessed during a data breach on November 3. The bad actor was an unauthorsied third party who socially engineered a customer support employee by phone and was able to access its customer support systems. The financial services company noted that no social security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed in the incident and the company is making full disclosures to the affected customers. Robinhood allows users to make commission-free stock and crypto trades.

Robinhood noted that out of the 7 million users, the hacker was able to access the email addresses of 5 million people, the full names of a different group of around 2 million customers, the additional personal information of 310 users which included their name, date of birth and zip code. Further, more extensive details for 10 customers were exposed among the 310 users.

"Following a diligent review, putting the entire Robinhood community on notice of this incident now is the right thing to do," Robinhood chief security officer Caleb Sima said in a statement. Robinhood noted that after it contained the attack the unauthorised third party sought an extortion payment but did not elaborate if it had made any payments.

A Robinhood spokesperson told Bloomberg that it had informed law enforcement about the incident and that it had secured the services of security firm Mandiant to investigate the incident. Charles Carmakal, CTO of Mandiant, in a statement to The Verge that it had "recently observed this threat actor in a limited number of security incidents, and we expect they will continue to target and extort other organisations over the next several months."

Robinhood was in the news earlier this year when shares of GameStop, an electronic retailer that has struggled over the past years and is shutting stores -- skyrocketed by nearly 2,000 per cent since the beginning of the year. Traders, mainly involving Redditors, used the Robinhood platform to buy and sell the stock, after which Robinhood banned the app for trading. This act of internet users coming together to show power over financial markets led to a debate around the ethics and legality of the trade.



