Roomba i3+, Roomba i7+, and more iRobot products available during Amazon sale with discount up to Rs 20,000

Puresight Systems, the official and exclusive distributor of iRobot products in India has announced festive season sale on its series of Roomba and Braava models to minimise the cleaning chaos of its consumers. The company notes that it is set to offer a great deal with aggressive pricing to bargain on the best mopping and vacuum solutions at the much-needed times of the year. Consumers can now take home the brand's newest robotic vacuum cleaners that come with a wide range of premium features and add complete convenience to their lives.

Starting October 3, Puresight has announced a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on iRobot products. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is also set to begin on October 3, but Prime members get one day early access to the sale. However, iRobot discounted products can also be accessed from Flipkart and iRobot's websites.





The top-end vacuum models of iRobot - the Roomba i7 and i7+ are available at the discounted price of Rs 44,900 and Rs 59,900 respectively, letting consumers save Rs 15000 each from the regular selling price. Customers can also get advanced and most recently launched Roomba i3 and i3+ at a discounted price of Rs 29,900 and Rs 44,900 respectively. In addition, other vacuum devices such as Roomba 692/698 and Roomba S9+, iRobot's automatic mopping robot Braava Jet M6 is also on sale with the heavily discounted value of Rs 12000 at Rs 44,900 from the regular selling price. The Roomba S9+ which is priced at Rs 1,49,900 will come for Rs 1,29,900 and customers can save Rs 20,000.

The festive sale will be live on e-commerce and online platforms such iRobot's official website, Amazon and Flipkart. The sale will also be up on iRobot's offline stores, and other retail partners such as Croma and Reliance Digital stores from Monday, 3rd October 2021.

The Roomba 692/698 comes with dual multi-surface brushes, adaptive navigation, and operates through voice-based commands with the support of Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The company notes that the dirt-detect sensors eliminate the dirt even from the toughest places in a room.



