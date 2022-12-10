Sacked Meta employee faked being employed in front of his parents

A Meta employee, who was recently laid off by the company, was on a holiday when he was informed about the layoff. He was surrounded by his family when he got to know about losing his job at Meta, but did not disclose the same to his family. Arpan Tiwari, an Indian employee working at Meta, was one of the 11,000 people impacted by the layoff. He was spending quality time with his family but soon things turned awry for him.

Tiwari, who worked at Meta Singapore, as a human resource professional, was away from Singapore when he was fired by Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta. Tiwari, however, has kept the news a secret from his family. He told Moneycontrol that he does not want to pass on the stress to his parents and will only tell them when he gets a new job."I don't want to tell them because they will feel bad, maybe more stressed at this age," Tiwari told Moneycontrol.

Tiwari is now looking for a new job and only plans to tell his parents about losing a job at Meta after getting a new offer. However, pretending to be fine when he is facing issues is taking a toll on his mental health."Seeing their faces every day, having a conversation with them, you have to just fake it. That's the most painful part," he told the publication.

Tiwari said he is still clueless about why he was pink-slipped from the company. "They just gave a statement saying that these are the things we took into consideration; the tenure, the performance, etc. But I know a lot of people who were overachieving their targets," he said.

Most Indians who have moved to the US work on H-1B and LI visas. If the H-1B visa holders are laid off from a company, they have 60 days from the termination of employment, to look for a new job and transfer their visa, change their status or leave the United States.

Mark Zuckerberg informed the employees about layoffs through an email. He took complete responsibility for the layoffs. He wrote, "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry for those impacted."

After Meta and Twitter, Amazon also laid off thousands of employees recently. So more than 25,000 people were impacted in the latest round of layoffs which took place across big tech companies.

