Sacked Twitter employees disappointed after Elon Musk chops severance pay, emails arrive in spam folders

Elon Musk laid off thousands of employees in the last few months and promised to pay them severance in return. Until last week, the billionaire hadn't shared concrete details about severance pay with employees, but it appears that some of the impacted employees have received severance pay email over the weekend. But they are not very happy about it.

Musk was expected to share severance pay letter by the first week of January 2023 but that hasn't really happened yet. As India Today Tech reported last week, Twitter India employees sacked by Musk haven't received any details on severance pay yet but they expect to get some details by the end of the month. According to the latest media report, some of the sacked Twitter employees have received severance pay letter but they are not happy about it.

As per a report coming from Fortune, which cited multiple sources familiar with the matter, some former Twitter employees have received the official severance agreement but the compensation mentioned in the mail isn't as much as they expected it to be. The same report also revealed that the severance pay mail was in a format that it landed in the spam folder and that led to many employees missing the mail.

In November, after laying off thousands of employees, Musk officially confirmed that all impacted employees would get severance pay, and several other benefits. Sources close to India Today Tech previously confirmed that salary was given on time to impacted employees but no details on severance pay yet.

Meanwhile, Musk is taking various cost-cutting measures. In addition to thousands of employees, the billionaire fired janitors, which resulted in uncleaned washrooms. It is said that employees working out of Twitter HQ are being forced to carry toilet rolls from home. Musk has also stopped offering free lunches, a rule that was initiated by co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. The new Twitter head has also started auctioning kitchen appliances and unused furniture at the headquarter situated in San Francisco.

One of the latest reports suggests that Musk has fired more employees and, this time mainly from Twitter's trust and safety teams. According to a report coming from Bloomberg, Twitter has fired more employees from the trust and safety team, which primarily looks after global content moderation and closely monitors hate speech and harassment on the platform. Impacted employees were working out of Dublin and Singapore offices.

The report suggests that the impacted employees include Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, the head of site integrity for Twitter's Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter's senior director of revenue policy. Additionally, the report also reveals that the company has fired employees from teams handling policy on misinformation, global appeals and state media on the platform.