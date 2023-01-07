Sad news for iPhone SE lovers: Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024

iPhone SE fans may drown in disappointment as Apple has reportedly axed the plan to come up with the next generation iPhone SE. According to reports, the Cupertino-giant has cancelled plans for a fourth generation of the popular smartphone. The iPhone SE has long been a favourite among buyers looking for an affordable option with the latest features and performance. Its cancellation comes as sad news for budget buyers, as the previous three versions of the device have been well-received and successful.Apple is yet to officially confirm the news.

As per noted analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple has not delayed but scrapped the idea of introducing an iPhone SE 4 in the market. He had previously mentioned that Apple was in two minds about the iPhone SE 4. However, Kuo has now said in a long Medium post that Apple has informed its supply chain partners to cancel the iPhone SE 2024, which was supposed to be out in 2024.

"Due to concerns that the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm's, Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024 and let the low-end iPhone SE 4 adopt it first, and decide whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip depending on the development status of iPhone SE 4," Kuo noted in the blog. He further mentioned that cancelation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series.

Kuo also noted that Qualcomm will continue to dominate the global high-end mobile phone market in 2023 and 2024 at least.

To recall, iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 was launched last year. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 43,900. The iPhone SE 3 comes with support for 5G networks and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone SE 3 features the same design with rounded edges as its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2020. The phone comes with a 4.7-inch display and sports a Touch ID. For protection, the phone features a water and dust resistant design with IP67 certification. The phone features a single camera at the back which includes a 12-megapixel sensor.