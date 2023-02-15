Salesforce CEO fired 7000 employees in a 2-hour call, now says it was a bad idea

Salesforce is among the many tech companies that fired hundreds and thousands of employees globally. The tech company laid off around 10 per cent of its workforce, which is around 7000 employees. The CEO of Salesforce now regrets sacking these many employees in such a manner.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff in a recent interview with The New York Times, said that it was a bad idea to sack 7000 employees during 2 hours all hands meeting over a call. "We were trying to explain the unexplainable. It's hard to have a call like that with such a large group and have it be effective, and we paid a price," he said to the publication.

The company fired 10 per cent of the workforce, which was around 7000 employees, last month. For the layoffs, the company clearly blamed the ongoing global macroeconomic conditions. In a letter to employees, Benioff blamed layoffs that happened because the company hired too many people during the pandemic as "revenue accelerated". He also took full "responsibility" for hiring people leading into the current "economic downturn."

Though the Salesforce CEO feels terrible about letting go of thousands of employees, he believes that such a thing happens in a big organisation. "I wish I offered lifetime employment. But the reality is when you have a big company with 80,000 employees, there are going to be times you have to make a headcount adjustment. Our layoff packages are some of the most generous ever," Benioff said during a recent interview.

To US-based employees, the tech company announced offering a minimum of nearly 5 months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits to help with the transition. Benioff also extended support to employees working in other countries."Those outside the US will receive a similar level of support, and our local processes will align with employment laws in each country," Benioff said. As per a recent report coming from the New York Times, Benioff went on a 10-day "digital detox" trip to French Polynesia.

Besides Salesforce, many other top tech companies have laid off thousands of employees. Two of the latest tech companies to announce layoffs are Microsoft and Google. Both companies have fired thousands of employees and blamed the macroeconomic conditions for the situation. Previously, companies like Twitter, Amazon, Meta, and many others announced layoffs. Now, impacted employees are facing a tough time finding new jobs. Among the impacted employees are many Indians living in the United States with H1B visas. Such people have just 60 days from the day of termination to grab a new job role, or else they will be forced to move out of the country.