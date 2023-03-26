Salesforce COO hints at more job cuts, says company's structure might need to be changed and reshaped

The year 2023 didn't begin on a high note for many people across the globe. Various companies announced large-scale layoffs and tech giant Salesforce was one of them. The company announced in January this year that it will be laying off around 10 per cent of its workforce, a decision that impacted around 7,000 people across the globe. And now, a fresh round of job cuts might just be around the corner for Salesforce employees.

Salesforce COO on new round of layoffs

Salesforce COO Brian Millham, in an interview with Bloomberg, said that they may need to 'change and reshape' the company's structure and if that happens, they will take the necessary steps to drive 'efficiency'.

He said, "The structure of the organisation- if we feel like it needs to change and reshape - we are going to make those moves to drive the efficiencies."

He also told the publication that consultants Bain & Co were reviewing operations. However, they had not recommended anything yet.

Salesforce CEO's digital detox trip after announcing layoffs

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced the company's decision to lay off around 7,000 people in January this year.

The CEO had sent a letter to employees that read, "The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions. For those who will be leaving Salesforce, our priority is to fully support them, including by offering a generous package. In the U.S., affected employees will receive a minimum of nearly five months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits to help with their transition. Those outside the U.S. will receive a similar level of support, and our local processes will align with employment laws in each country."

In an interview with The New York Times, Benioff revealed his way of dealing with the responsibility of firing people was a 10-day digital detox that involved a trip to French Polynesia. Benioff said that he went on a 10 day 'digital detox' trip to his favourite place, French Polynesia, after the Salesforce layoffs announcement.

The report also mentioned that after the layoffs, he held a virtual company meeting in which he spoke for about two hours. Terming the meeting as a 'bad idea', Marc Benioff said, "We were trying to explain the inexplicable."

He added, "It's hard to have a call like that with such a large group and have it be effective, and we've paid the price for that."