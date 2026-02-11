Salesforce cuts nearly 1,000 jobs as AI push reshapes operations

Salesforce has reportedly cut nearly 1,000 jobs in early February as the cloud software firm continues to streamline operations and deepen its focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a Business Insider report, the reductions span multiple departments, including marketing, product management, data analytics and the company’s Agentforce AI product team. At least nine employees confirmed on LinkedIn that they had been laid off, according to Business Insider, though the exact scale of the job cuts remains unclear.

Advertisement

The reported layoffs come weeks after an executive reshuffle at the company. In December, five senior leaders announced their departures, prompting Salesforce to appoint six new executives as part of a broader management reset.

Chief executive Marc Benioff has previously said AI is reshaping the company’s workforce needs. Salesforce earlier reduced its customer support team from about 9,000 employees to 5,000, saying AI systems now handle nearly half of customer interactions.

The latest job cuts underscore Salesforce’s shift toward what it has described as an AI-first operating model, even as it seeks to balance growth and efficiency.

Salesforce is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 25, which could offer more clarity on its financial performance and whether the restructuring is tied to broader cost-control efforts.

Advertisement

The move follows a wave of workforce reductions across the technology sector. Amazon has cut about 16,000 jobs globally in recent weeks, while Oracle has reportedly considered trimming 20,000 to 30,000 roles to fund AI data centre expansion, though it has not confirmed those figures.