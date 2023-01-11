Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event for Feb 1; expected to launch S23

Samsung Inc on Wednesday announced its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 which will be held on February 1. The company is expected to launch its flagship phone - S23. However, the company hasn't announced the lineup yet.

The company said this will be its first in-person Unpacked event in San Francisco in over three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel at 10 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).



This has a couple of days after the date of launch was leaked on the official website. It was Samsung Colombia’s website that had the promotional image which read, “Epic moments are coming.” The date mentioned in the image was February 1, 2023.

The leaked image also confirmed the look of the three rear cameras of the flagship series, looking very similar to the previous year’s model and the recent leaks.

The rumor mill hasn't stopped buzzing either. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 200MP camera sensor, which is expected to enhance the detail and quality of photos, especially in the nighttime.

Whereas, it is expected that Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus may also come with an improved 50MP main camera lens.

It is also rumoured that all three models of the Galaxy S23 range will come with the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This may finally signal the end of the use of the Exynos processor in Europe and Asian markets.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also expected to launch Fan Edition of Samsung Galaxy S22. As per tipster RGcloudS, the South Korean company may unveil the Galaxy S22 FE in the US on February 1, 2023. The report suggests that the handset is a compensatory replacement of the allegedly canceled Samsung Galaxy A74 5G.