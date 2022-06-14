Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV with Alexa support, smart features launched in India

Samsung has launched a new 4K smart television in India that brings the goodness of the company's PurColor technology on the panel for an affordable price. The new Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV comes in a 43-inch size and brings features such as a 4K panel with HDR10+ and support for all leading streaming apps to the table. It is one of Samsung's affordable 4K TVs, which is why you get a regular LED instead of an OLED panel on it.

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV brings a panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels with a refresh rate of 50Hz, HDR10+, One Billion True Colors technology — all powered by Samsung's Crystal 4K processor. Samsung says the TV will bring sharper and crisper images, thanks to its PurColor technology that shows a wide range of colours. Right now, Samsung is selling just the 43-inch model, but there is a 55-inch version, the price of which has not been announced.

Samsung's new television also offers the Motion Xcelerator feature that, according to the company, automatically adds frames from the content source to make action sequences look smoother. This feature will appeal to gamers who will likely have a jitter-free playing experience. Speaking of gaming on the TV, Samsung has equipped the Crystal 4K Neo TV with an Auto Game Mode, which introduces better frame transition and low latency for the "ultimate gaming experience."

With 20W speakers tuned by Dolby Digital Plus, the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV can fill up your room with loud sound. The smart adaptive sound feature will adjust the sound of the TV according to content, so you do not have to keep the remote control in your hand all the time to adjust the volume manually. There is also a Q-Symphony feature that will synchronise sound from the TV speakers and soundbar to create a surround effect. A music player app comes pre-installed on the TV, but if you are into online streaming, all major apps such as Spotify and Gaana are available.

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV comes across as a good option for binge-watching as it comes pre-installed with apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YuppTV, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and ALT Balaji, among others. You also get support for PC mode, which will allow you to work on documents and connect your PC through HDMI ports.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV price in India

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV costs Rs 35,990. It is available to buy from Amazon India, Flipkart, and Samsung's online and offline stores.