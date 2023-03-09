Samsung expected to launch OnePlus 11R rival in India next week, check details

After unveiling its flagship lineup, the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung is likely preparing to launch two new smartphones in India next week. One of them will be the Galaxy A54 5G, which will go against the likes of the OnePlus 11R. In addition, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is also planning to launch a slightly cheaper model, dubbed the Galaxy A34 smartphone.

Samsung hasn't revealed any specific details about the Galaxy A54 5G or the Galaxy A34 yet, but reports have revealed a lot. As per the reports circulating on the internet, the Galaxy A34 and the Galaxy A54 5G will launch in India next week. The exact launch date hasn't been revealed yet.

The upcoming Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will succeed last year's Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 smartphones. The smartphones are tipped to be priced much higher when compared to their predecessor, considering more RAM and storage, and some improved hardware specifications.

One of the latest reports from IANS reveals the expected price as well as the specifications of both the upcoming Samsung models. Talking about the price first, the report suggests that both the Galaxy A34 and the Galaxy A54 5G will be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. Yet again, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn't revealed anything officially.

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and come bundled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A54 5G, on the other hand, will be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset and be coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Reports suggest that in many other aspects, the upcoming Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are likely to be similar. For instance, both Samsung phones are expected to feature Super AMOLED displays, a 5,000mAh battery, and 25W fast charging support. The phones are also said to run on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is also expected to introduce the Nightography feature in both the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G.

Other reports suggest that the company is planning to launch a budget smartphone under its M series. It is likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy M14. As per reports, the smartphone was recently spotted on the Samsung India website, which hints at its imminent launch. Notably, the device is already available in Europe.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M14 features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a 90hz screen refresh rate. It is backed by 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Other specifications include -- Android 13 out of the box, a 50-megapixel triple-rear camera setup, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, a 6000mAh battery, 25W fast charging support, and more. The phone will succeed last year's Samsung Galaxy M13.