Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale begins: Deals on Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Samsung is hosting a new Fab Grab Fest on its platform and is offering discounts on a few devices. Smartphones like the Galaxy S20 FE 4G, Galaxy M32 and more are available on Samsung.com at discounted prices. The company is also giving off on TVs, tablets and wearables. If you are interested in any of these, then keep reading to know more about the latest deals and offers. The site is also giving a 10 percent instant discount on some devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be purchased at a pretty low price. The device is available for as low as Rs 36,999 and there is also a Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC bank. So, if you have this card, then you can get it at an effective price of Rs 34,999. For the mentioned price, one will get last year's flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is a capable chip and can offer high-end performance to users. The device also has an IP rating, support for wireless charging, AMOLED display, stereo speakers, and more.

Those who have a restricted budget can also check out the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is listed on the site for Rs 14,499. There is also Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI bank cards. This is the 4G variant and you get features like FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz display, quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with a 15W charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is on sale for Rs 10,999, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M33 will be purchased for Rs 17,999. The M33 is available with a Rs 3,000 ICICI bank offer. The handset will also ship with a 25W charger, according to Samsung.com. The Galaxy A33 5G is priced at Rs 23,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model.

Apart from phones, the deals are also available on Smart TVs. The 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 33,990. The company is offering a discount on one of the tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 can be bought for Rs 15,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Wi-Fi only variant. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has received a massive discount and interested buyers can get it for Rs 14,990 via Samsung.com. The smartwatch was originally launched in 2021 with a price tag of Rs 26,999. The mentioned price is for the 44mm model.