Samsung finds an innovative way to treat eye diseases: By recycling old Galaxy phones

The end-of-the-life electronics either end up in a scrap or, in case they are not disposed of properly, are recycled. But Samsung India has figured out a way to upcycle old Galaxy smartphones to help diagnose diseases. By adding a handheld fundus camera (retinal camera) and using an AI algorithm, old Galaxy smartphones are being used for the initial diagnosis of eye diseases for patients in rural areas where access to ophthalmic healthcare is limited. So far, Samsung has upcycled nearly 200 units of second-hand Galaxy smartphones and distributed EYELIKE Fundus Cameras to partners in India.

This was conceptualised by the engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru, under the company’s C-Lab (Creative Lab) program that encourages employees to come up with innovative ideas. To diagnose patients, the program has partnered with four eye hospitals – Sitapur Eye Hospital in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, Aravind Eye Hospital in Pondicherry, Guruhasti Chikitsalya in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital in New Delhi to set up eye care camps and be used in vision centers, vans and base hospitals across the country. Camps were organised with Sitapur Eye Hospital last year and early this year at Hardoi, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and by Guruhasti Chikitsalya at Pipar City, Bhopalgarh and Pokhran.

Mohan Rao Goli, CTO of Samsung R&D Institute, told Business Today, “Engineers at Samsung R&D Institute started exploring how devices might be reused to benefit people and society. While researching, the team from our C-Lab in-house incubator found a study revealing that a large percentage of vision loss could be prevented and delayed through early exams, disease detection and treatment. After recognising the opportunity to impact eye health, the team developed a collaboration with Yonsei University Health System, where a team was working on mobile healthcare to provide eyecare services but were having difficulty in diagnosing cataracts. Here we suggested building a device from older Galaxy phones that could conduct cataract exams. In that process, the team found that the eye exam device Samsung built could also detect other eye diseases, such as glaucoma.”

How does it work?



Samsung has partnered with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and Yonsei University Health System (YUHS), and Lab SD, Inc. to create medical devices that screen for eye disease by upcycling Galaxy smartphones that are no longer in use.

An older Galaxy smartphone becomes the brain of the EYELIKE handheld fundus camera, which connects to a lens attachment for enhanced Fundus diagnosis, while the smartphone is used to capture images.

The Galaxy device then utilises an artificial intelligence algorithm to analyse and diagnose the images for ophthalmic diseases and connects to an app that accurately captures patient data and suggests a treatment regimen at a fraction of the cost of commercial instruments. The unique and affordable diagnosis camera can screen patients for conditions that may lead to blindness, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration.

“By transforming Galaxy smartphones into low-cost, portable eye diagnosis equipment, Samsung helps upcycling old devices while providing innovative medical solutions to underserved communities,” adds Mohan Rao Goli.

5000 patients screened for eye diseases



Since the start of the program in India, Samsung has upcycled nearly 200 units of second-hand Galaxy smartphones and distributed EYELIKE Fundus cameras to partners in India. The four partners have already screened around 5,000 patients for eye diseases. Samsung intends to screen 150,000 individuals in India for eye diseases using the unique EYELIKE Fundus Camera by the end of 2023.



Also read: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets flat Rs 19,000 discount at Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Also read: Samsung offers big discounts! Galaxy Flip 3 now available under Rs 60,000, Galaxy Fold 3 price reduced too