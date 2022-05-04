Samsung forays into the vacuum cleaner category in India

The household consumer technology giant Samsung has forayed into a new category in the Indian market. The South Korean technology giant has launched Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner that could offer a direct competition to UK-based Dyson’s offerings. Unlike some of the global markets such as the US, UK, European Union, and Japan to name a few where vacuum cleaners are the default mode of cleaning, the Indian market is dominated by the traditional sweeping and wet mop cleaning. But since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick in the sale of all sorts of vacuum cleaners.

“With increased focus on safety, health and hygiene in the post-pandemic era, consumers are looking for agile and efficient home cleaning solutions. Equipped with cutting-edge technology such as a multi-layered filtration system, the vacuum cleaners can trap 99.999 per cent of fine dust and allergens and provide powerful and hygienic cleaning. Despite Samsung Jet’s remarkably powerful suction capabilities, its body has been designed to be lightweight, allowing our consumers to enjoy the Jet’s easy-to-use features more comfortably,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung has launched three models to start with - Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90 – prices starting from Rs 36,990 and going up to Rs 52,990. Samsung claims the vacuum cleaners generate up to 200W of suction power and offers powerful cleaning solution as they house Digital Inverter Motor incorporating an ultrasonic welded cover and diffuser that optimises airflow.

This allows Samsung Jet to maintain a high level of energy efficiency needed to generate a significant level of suction power. The cordless vacuum cleaners come with a removable battery that can give up to one hour of clean time. Samsung has bundled a range of accessories, including a soft action brush for cleaning fine dust on hard floors, turbo action brush with a 180-degree swivel head for carpets and rugs with a rotation of nearly 3,750 times a minute, a Mini Turbo Brush for dust particles and pet hair off sofas, beds and mattresses. In addition, the box comes with the Spinning Sweeper with a disposable wet cloth that allows clean time for up to 80 minutes. The whole dustbin, including the multi-cyclone system, is fully washable to keep it hygienically clean.

