Samsung Galaxy A03 launched with a 48 megapixel camera

Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy A-series smartphone in India. The company has unveiled the Galaxy A03 and it arrives as the first smartphone of the 2022 range of Galaxy A-series smartphones.

The device has already been listed on Samsung's India website, and it seems like there's only one RAM/storage combination for India: 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

However, it would also be available from retail stores in a 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage configuration. The entry-level model goes for INR 10,499, while the upper one is priced at INR 11,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display with 720 x 1,600 pixels that account for an HD+ resolution. The display is built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Galaxy A03 comes with a Unisoc T606 chipset with a maximum clock speed of 1.6GHz.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 sports a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The Galaxy A03 offers the Smart Selfie Angle feature, allowing users to automatically click a wide-angle selfie whenever the smartphone detects multiple faces in the frame.

The smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Other features include up to 1TB microSD expansion, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos equalizer, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone supports Dolby Atmos for wired and wireless headsets.

There is no mention of fast charging, so we can conclude that it does not come with any kind of rapid charging. It probably gets a maximum rate of 10W.