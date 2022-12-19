Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e with dual rear cameras launched in India: Check prices

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e, Samsung's two budget smartphones, have been launched in India. Both smartphones are targeted at consumers looking for "smooth multitasking at an affordable price", and their price starts at Rs 9,999. The Galaxy A04 and A04e come with a chunky 5000mAh battery to offer all-day battery life. Both also include a dual rear camera setup, though the Galaxy A04 offers better camera specifications. The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e will be available on the Samsung India e-store and official retail stores starting December 20.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e prices in India

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is more expensive than its sibling, and its price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 128GB storage model with the same RAM configuration costs Rs 12,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy A04e comes in three storage models, priced at Rs 9,299 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage), Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM + 64GB storage), and Rs 11,499 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage), respectively.

The Galaxy A04 will be available in Green, Copper and Black colours, and the Galaxy A04e has Light Blue and Copper colour options. The Samsung Galaxy A04 made its global debut in August 2022, while the Samsung Galaxy A04e was launched in October 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e specifications

Both Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are identical in many aspects, but there are differences in the camera unit and RAM configuration. The duo features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, RAM Plus support, and a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C charging. The dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy A04 includes a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A04e comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back.

Both smartphones carry a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The connectivity options on the two smartphones are more or less similar and include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, and LTE. Lastly, the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that can clock up to 2.3GHz.