Samsung Galaxy A23 5G model could launch soon, gets spotted on Bluetooth SIG site

Samsung is soon expected to launch the 5G model of the Galaxy A23 smartphone. The company has already announced the 4G version of this Galaxy A series phone in India and it seems that it is now preparing to unveil the 5G variant as well. The new smartphone has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is listed on this certification website in different models SM-A236M, SM-A236B, and SM-A236E. The listing, which was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, suggests that the device will have support for dual-SIM slots and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

While the company hasn't yet confirmed the existence of this smartphone, previous reports have hinted at the possible features of the Galaxy A23 5G smartphone. It could come with a typical 5,000mAh battery. There could be a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will reportedly be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth sensing.

On the front, we might get to see a 13-megapixel camera. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A23 4G could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which will be backed by Adreno 619 GPU. It is expected to ship with Android 12 out of the box, considering Google will release Android 13 in a few months.

To recall, the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 was launched in India in March this year. It comes with a starting price of Rs 19,499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is selling for Rs 20,999. As for the specifications, the 4G version packs a massive display and battery.

It draws power from an unspecified octa-core processor. Under the hood, there is a typical 5,000mAh battery that a lot of budget and mid-range devices offer. There is a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, which is LCD. It features a quad rear camera setup.

