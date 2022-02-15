Samsung Galaxy A23 GeekBench listing shows Android 12, Snapdragon 680, launch expected soon

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has been in the news lately, as the design and key specifications of the phone made their way to the internet in a recent leak. Following the leak, the device has now been spotted on GeekBench. The listing shows that there are two Samsung Galaxy A23's in the works - one of which is a 5G model. The new GeekBench listing with model number SM-A235F is believed to be the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23. The listing details the phone with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, 4GB RAM and Android 12 OS.

The alleged device was spotted by Mysmartprice on the GeekBench database. As per the listing, the Galaxy A23 has scored 383 points in single-core and 1618 in multi-core tests. The chipset name is not explicitly mentioned, however, the motherboard name and CPU details confirm that it will be a Snapdragon 680 chipset. While the listing only shows a 4GB variant, we can expect a 6GB RAM model as well.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was shown in a previous leak and it is being presumed that the 4G model will follow the same as well. The phone appears with a rectangular camera module on the rear that houses four sensors and an LED flash. At the front, it has a waterdrop notch display. On the right side, there lies a capacitive fingerprint scanner which is likely to double up as the power button. A 3.5mm audio jack, a Type-C USB port and a speaker grille are present at the bottom.

A leak hints that Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will feature a 6.4-inch HD IPS LCD display. On the inside, it may be equipped with a MediaTek Dimesnity 700 chipset and be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for the cameras, the phone may have a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There could be a 13-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is expected to bring connectivity options such as 5G, USB, WiFi, GPS, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.