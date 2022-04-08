Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: 5 reasons to look at it, and 2 why you may not like it

Samsung just recently launched the Galaxy A33 5G smartphone, but the India price details were kept under wraps. The company has now revealed the same. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 28,499. It is the latest entrant in the Rs 30,000 price segment and will face fierce competition from the OnePlus Nord 2 and Xiaomi 11i. At this price range, it is offering competitive specs, but it even has a few weaknesses that may change your buying decision. If you are considering to buy this Samsung phone, then keep reading to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G launched in India: 5 reasons to look at it

-The Samsung Galaxy A33 has an AMOLED Full HD+ panel, so you get a brighter and vivid screen. The panel has support for a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience. The device packs a 6.4-inch display, which is large enough and will offer a good content viewing experience. It has minimal bezels and a centered punch-hole display design, which you will typically see on most Samsung phones.

-Support for long-term software support is one of the key strengths of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. It will be getting three years of major Android OS update and four years of security update, which is just great. This is important for those who don't change their phone very frequently and use it for at least 3 years. There are people who use mid-range smartphones for several years, but since these don't have long-term software support, the security of those is at risk and users also miss out on the latest Android features. The other mid-range phones that fall under Rs 30,000 mostly offer only 2 years of Android and 3 years of regular updates.

-The new Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone even has an IP67 rating, which is yet another feature that you will not find on smartphones that are priced in India under Rs 30,000. It basically means that the device is dust and water-resistant. So, you don't really need to worry about your phone getting damaged in the rainy season. The IP67 rating means that this Samsung phone will be able to survive in about 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

-The device has a 5,000mAh battery unit under the hood, which should give users a day's battery life with typical usage. This is not extraordinary, but those who want their phones with big enough battery will likely be pleased by the Samsung Galaxy A33. It is worth pointing out that users will find the same battery unit in some other phones too, in the same price range.

-Dual stereo speakers are something that you get with most mid-range phones and the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is no different. So, users will get a better binge-watching experience than the ones that have only one speaker at the bottom. Additionally, the speakers have support for Dolby Atmos for a superior sound experience.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: 2 reasons why you may not like it

-The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has support for slow charging. This may disappoint some users, considering the competition is offering support for much faster-charging speeds. Brands like OnePlus, Realme and Xiaomi offer 65W or 67W charger in the retail box. Samsung, on the other hand, has only provided support for 25W.

-While this may not be a deal-breaker for some, what may turn down users is the fact that the company is not bundling a charger in the box. So, one will have to spend extra on a charger. If you have an extra or old charger at home, then this is not an issue for you. But, if you are planning to exchange your old phone with the new one, then do keep in mind that users are also required to submit charger and everything else that comes inside the retail box.