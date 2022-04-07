Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India announced: Check out specifications

Samsung has finally confirmed the price of its latest Galaxy A33 smartphone. The company just recently announced this device in India, along with four more Galaxy A series phones. At the event, Samsung didn't reveal the prices of some devices and it is gradually confirming the same. The Samsung Galaxy A33 is the latest 5G smartphone and falls under Rs 30,000 price segment. It will be seen competing against popular phones like the Xiaomi 11i and the OnePlus Nord 2. Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in India announced

The latest Samsung Galaxy A series phone is already on sale and can be purchased via the company's official website. The new Samsung Galaxy A33 comes with a starting price of Rs 28,499, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128Gb storage model. There is also the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 29,999. The device is available in five colors, including Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Peach.

The handset is currently not listed on Amazon. The company usually sells its Galaxy A series phone through this e-commerce site. But, if you want to buy this device, then you can get it via Samsung India's site. There is up to Rs 1,500 instant cashback offer on the ICICI bank credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Full specifications

This is a mid-range smartphone that features a 6.4-inch sAMOLED screen with support for Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. It features a typical design. You get a waterdrop-style notched display and a quad-camera setup at the back of the phone, which is accompanied by a flash. The device is IP67 rated, so it is water-resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G ships with a 15W charger. The company has added support for 25W fast charging as well, but you will have to buy this charger separately. It packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The handset is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset, which is backed by up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

For photography, one will see four cameras on the rear panel. The system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, Samsung has incorporated a 13-megapixel camera on the front.

The device is thankfully running on the latest Android 12 operating system. The device ships with Samsung's One UI 4.1 custom skin. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A33 has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.