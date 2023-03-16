Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 with triple cameras launched in India, price starts at Rs 30,999

After launching the premium Galaxy S23 series and budget-friendly Galaxy A14, Samsung has launched two new phones in India for users with moderately demanding features. The two phones -- Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54, come with three rear cameras, though the two devices differ in terms of performance and build quality. The Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 also pack a large 5,000mAh battery to promise an all-day backup. Samsung continues to ditch the charging adapter from their boxes "to minimise the impact" of its products "on the environment."

Both Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are promised to receive four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The duo ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 prices in India

The Galaxy A34's price in India starts at Rs 30,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 256GB option costs Rs 32,999. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Silver colours. The Galaxy A54 has the same storage configuration and costs Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively. The phone has Awesome Lime, Graphite, and Awesome Violet colours.

Both devices will be available with easy EMI across Samsung exclusive and partner stores on March 28. Customers can also pre-reserve the devices from March 166 to 27 and get a special offer on Galaxy Buds Live for Rs 999.

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

The Galaxy A34 is the more affordable phone, and it comes with modest hardware. The phone features a 6.6-inch SuperAMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has VisionBooster technology that provides tone mapping for enhanced visibility against strong illumination in outdoor settings. The technology is also available on more premium Samsung phones, including the Galaxy A54.

The rear panel does not include a camera deck but includes three same-sized cutouts for the triple cameras. The camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with a 48-megapixel OIS (optical image stabilisation)-enabled primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front includes a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. The Galaxy A34 packs an unknown octa-core SoC (system-on-chip).

Other key features include an IP67-certified build, a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, 5G, and up to 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications

The Galaxy A54 looks similar to the Galaxy A34, but the phone has a glass finish on the back. It comes with a smaller 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display and weighs 202 grams, making it roughly 4 grams heavier than the Galaxy A34.

Its camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front carries a more advanced 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other key features of the Galaxy A54 include 5G, a 5,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.3.