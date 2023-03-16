Samsung Galaxy A34 first impressions: Can it rival Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1?

The new Samsung Galaxy A34 looks good and has decent specifications, but there's a problem. It competes against some of the most well-reviewed Android phones of last year, such as Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 6a. But Samsung isn't unfamiliar with these challenges, and the company knows that both Google and Nothing have a long road ahead on the world stage. Even in India, Samsung has a huge market share and keeps juggling between the top and second spots as it faces mighty competition from Xiaomi.

To keep the competition even, Samsung, with its new Galaxy A34, is offering 5G support, a 120Hz display, and four years of Android updates (plus five years of security updates). This is a very rare feat for smartphones in the Rs 30,000 range. Apart from that, the phone houses a 5,000mAh battery, which both Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone (1) lack. The camera specifications also look good. There's a 48-megapixel OIS-supported primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front has a 13-megapixel sensor.

I will discuss the aforementioned features and hardware in my full review. However, in this first-impression article, I will provide a detailed overview of the specifications and my thoughts on the Galaxy A34's in-hand feel.

Samsung Galaxy A34 design

The new Samsung Galaxy A34 bears similarities to the more premium Galaxy S23 based on design. Both phones have ditched the rear camera deck, and we get a clean, unibody design, which I quite like. The back panel has three even cutouts for the triple cameras. I also like that the cutouts are surrounded by silver rims, which offers a minimalist look.

Otherwise, the Galaxy A34 is bulky, and the body is made of plastic. Mind you, this does not mean the phone looks unattractive or isn't portable, but the company can do better, as we've seen with its past Galaxy M52 5G - its "leanest, meanest" smartphone.

The Galaxy A34 is offered in three colours and two storage variants, and I received the Awesome Lime colour with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This variant is priced at Rs 30,999, while the 256GB option with the same RAM configuration costs Rs 32,999. The Lime colour, as the name suggests, is primarily yellow, but it appears nothing like what you see on the package.

The rear panel has a nice sheen and the yellow is subtle, which I found attractive. It may also appeal to some young customers as the lime shade brings a strange freshness, no pun intended. I won't be surprised if some customers find this colour option an eye-sore. Sadly for others, there's no black colour option, which I vehemently despise.

Overall, Samsung could've worked harder on the thickness. If style is your priority, I suggest you can take a look at the Phone or iQOO Neo 7 5G that I reviewed recently.

Samsung Galaxy A34 display

The Galaxy sports a 6.6-inch display, while its sibling and the newly launched Galaxy A54, features a smaller 6.4-inch display. Finding an Android phone with a compact 6.1-inch display in this range is difficult. So, if you like this display size or not, it is what it is.

Samsung is one of the leaders in phone display technology, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Galaxy A34 outperforms its rivals in this segment. Generally, Samsung phones have high picture quality with vibrant colours and contrast. However, this can pose a problem when editing photos that you plan to upload on Instagram, as your audience using a different phone may not see the same output.

In contrast, watching videos on the phone can be quite immersive. The Galaxy A34 includes stereo speakers, which I feel are a must in this price range. Additionally, the display offers a 120Hz refresh rate that offers a smooth scrolling experience. It can be useful for gaming, which I am yet to test.

What I don't like about the display are the waterdrop-style notch and thick bezels. The waterdrop-notch especially feels antiquated, and few phones over Rs 20,000 have it these days.

Samsung Galaxy A34 features

Other features, such as the cameras, battery backup, and performance, I am yet to test and will be covered in the full review.

The Galaxy A34 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, which is an interesting choice. However, the SoC (system-on-chip) may struggle against Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC on the iQOO Neo 7.

Samsung Galaxy A34 overview

The new Galaxy A34 may appear overpriced, but I've maintained in the past that Samsung is the only brand in India (and probably globally) that is accepted across different price segments. Be it a flagship device or a budget-friendly phone, the brand has customers in all segments. Therefore, the Rs 30,000 may not irk customers.

However, users in this segment, especially in India, want an all-rounder phone that offers great camera performance. Can the Galaxy A34 meet all these expectations? Let's wait till the review comes.