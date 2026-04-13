Samsung Galaxy A37 alternatives: 5 phones to buy under Rs. 45000

Samsung recently launched A series phones, the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, in India. While the Galaxy A57 model caters to performance-centric users, the Galaxy A37 is an affordable option, launched at a starting price of Rs 41,999.

While the Galaxy A37 offers impressive features like a Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1480 processor, and a 5000mAh battery, buyers can also explore other options is the similar price segment. Therefore, we have listed 5 Samsung Galaxy A37 alternatives to buy for under Rs 45,000.

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Samsung Galaxy A37 alternatives

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro launched in March 2026, flaunting a unique design with a transparent back and Glyph Matrix. It also offers powerful features such as a 144Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor for performance, a triple camera setup consisting of a periscope telephoto lens, and more. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro starts at just Rs 39,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord 6: This phone was launched just last week, bringing powerful features to the mid-range smartphone segment. The OnePlus Nord 6 comes with a massive 9000mAh battery for lasting battery life. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor for performance, a 165Hz display, and a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 with dual-axis OIS. The smartphone comes at a starting price of just Rs 38,999.

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Vivo V70 FE: Another Samsung Galaxy A37 alternative to consider is Vivo’s new FE model, the Vivo V70 FE. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with a 120Hz display, a 200MP main camera, and a massive 7000mAh battery. Therefore, it could be a great pick at around Rs 45,000.

Oppo Reno 15C: Oppo has refined its Reno series over the years, making an enticing smartphone series in the mid-range segment. This year, the Reno models also included Oppo Reno 15C, which offers features such as a triple camera setup, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and a 7000mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 15C can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 34,999.

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Poco X8 Pro Max: Lastly, Poco’s X series models are another great alternative to the Samsung Galaxy A37 model. The Poco X8 Pro Max was launched in March 2026 with promising features such as a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, a dual camera setup, and a 9000mAh battery that supports 100W charging. In terms of pricing, it comes at a starting price of Rs 42,999.