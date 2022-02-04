Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may launch with Exynos chipset, 5,000mAh battery and more

Samsung is soon expected to launch another 5G smartphone in the Galaxy A series. While 5G roll out in India is still quite far away, a lot of people are more interested in buying 5G-ready devices. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Samsung was one of the top brands in 5G smartphone shipments. As per a Counterpoint report, Samsung's campaign to provide maximum bands in 5G smartphones facilitated this growth.

While Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest Galaxy S22 5G series, the brand is also widely rumoured to take the wraps off its Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone in the coming months. It will likely be the successor to the Galaxy A52. While there is no official confirmation on when the launch of this mid-range phone will take place, Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de has leaked renders and specifications.

The renders suggest that Samsung isn't planning to offer a different design and the new one will come wrapped in the same package with improved specifications. It seems that Samsung will use its own Exynos chipset for the new Galaxy A53 smartphone, instead of the Snapdragon SoC found in older versions. It could be powered by the unannounced Exynos 1200 SoC. This is reportedly an octa-core chip with two performance cores clocked at 2.4Ghz and six cores working at up to 1.8Ghz speeds.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series phone is also said to pack a bigger battery in comparison to its predecessor. It could feature a 5,000mAh unit under the hood. The device was recently spotted on the FCC certification site, which suggested that the device might come with support for 25W fast charging. It is unclear whether Samsung will bundle 25W or a standard 15W charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is also speculated to arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This basically means that the device will have the same screen as the Galaxy A52 5G. The back of the phone is again expected to house a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. It could be paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and two 5-megapixel cameras for macro and depth data.

The mid-range phone could be offered with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Samsung will likely offer support for storage expansion. The base variant of the model is said to launch in Europe with a starting price of 460 (around Rs 39,390). The device isn't expected to cost this much in India. It will likely be offered at a more affordable price.